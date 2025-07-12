Crime Spree form Thorpes resident halted, two-year stint at Dodds

Police at Holetown, District ‘D’ and District ‘A’ police stations, of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), have arrested and formally charged Kedwin Stephan Clarke, 30 years of Ricks Road, Thorpes, St. James for the following offences:
- Aggravated Burglary – Cynthia Osbourne on the 5th June 2025
- Burglary – Safara Benskin on the 21st June 2025
- Theft – Phyllis Worrell between the 26th and 27th June 2025
- Criminal Damage – Wayne Benskin on the 21st June 2025
- Criminal Damage – Shawn Foster between the 26th and 27th June 2025
- Criminal Damage – Colvin Brathwaite between the 4th and 5th July 2025
- Criminal Damage – Betty Brathwaite between the 4th and 5th July 2025
- Criminal Damage – Diamond Linton between the 4th and 5th July 2025
- Criminal Damage – Christian Charles on the 4th July 2025
District ‘A’
- Theft – Meschach Thornhill between the 23rd and 24th June 2025
- Theft – Alicia Clarke between the 23rd and 24th June 2025
- Criminal Damage – Jamila Thompson between the 27th and 28th June 2025
- Criminal Damage – Tonya Paul between the 27th and 28th July 2025
District ‘D’
- Criminal Damage – Troy Moore on the 3rd July 2025
He was not required to plead to the remaining offences and the matters were transferred to the Holetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 15th July 2025 and District ‘D’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 16th July 2025.
- Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
