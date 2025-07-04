CARIFESTA XV: Ten Days of Culture, Conversation, and Creativity

From August 22 to 31, 2025, Barbados will come alive with CARIFESTA XV, the Caribbean’s premier arts festival and a vibrant celebration of culture that also highlights the region’s growing influence on the global stage.

More than just a festival, CARIFESTA XV will offer a wide variety of opportunities for Barbadians from f all walks of life to not just witness the coordination of the activities as a patron but to benefit from its execution. Barbadians must own all facets of CARIFESTA, while hosting the region and the world, whether face to face or virtually.

Centered around the theme “Caribbean Roots Global Excellence,” the festival brings together over 100 events, from music and fashion to film and food, reflecting the diversity and innovation of the Caribbean.

Festivities begin on August 22 with an energetic Opening Ceremony in Bridgetown and the launch of “Bridgetown the Smart City,” featuring digital heritage tours, craft markets, immersive art installations, and a vibrant street parade of nations with masqueraders, folk characters, and regional performances.

Throughout the week, highlights include the Grand Market and Trade Hub, daily Icons Nights and Super Concerts, open-air culinary showcases in the Gourmet Food Court, the CARIFESTA Film Festival, and the Business Forum on the Creative Industries. The festival concludes on August 31 with the signing of The Winds of Change legacy charter and One Last Lime, a global concert at the Richard Stoute Amphitheatre with live and virtual audiences from across the Caribbean diaspora.

As the festival unfolds, it not only celebrates what the Caribbean has created, but also invests in what it will become. CARIFESTA XV plants seeds for future collaboration, creative growth, and cultural exchange, strengthening the ties that connect our region and expanding the space for Caribbean voices to thrive on the world stage. What begins in Barbados this August will carry forward in the stories, partnerships, and ideas it inspires.