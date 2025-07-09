CARIFESTA XV Launches Infectious Festival Jingle Showcasing Caribbean Unity and Excellence

The vibrant heartbeat of CARIFESTA XV now has an infectious melody to match, as festival organisers unveil the official jingle, an irresistible blend of voices, generations, and cultural rhythms. Featuring the talents of celebrated vocalists Nikita, Jadon Knight, and youthful rising star Skye Dowridge, this jingle brilliantly captures the essence of Caribbean unity through music.

Produced by Barbados Music Award-winning maestro Chris Allman of Slam City Studios, famed for mega-hits such as Alison Hinds’ global sensations ‘Faluma’ and ‘Roll’ and Rupee’s anthem ‘I Am a Bajan’, the CARIFESTA XV jingle pulses with rhythmic Caribbean beats reminding listeners of our rich heritage. “I wanted to create a regional sound that fuses our diverse rhythms. From Barbados’ tuk, to Trinidad’s iron and congas, to the conch shell tones of Grenada, and shape something that feels global yet deeply Caribbean,” explained producer Chris Allman.

Nikita, widely recognised as one of the Caribbean’s premier songbirds, lends her silky, versatile voice to the track that spans both traditional and contemporary sounds. “To be chosen to lend my voice to the CARIFESTA XV jingle is something I’m truly grateful for. I’m always excited to be part of CARIFESTA. The collaborations, the cultural exchange, the energy, and having it here again makes it even more special,” said Nikita.

Her tones are beautifully complemented by Jadon Knight, one of Barbados’ prolific vocalists whose resonant voice is familiar from numerous standout performances at events like NIFCA and in the Calypso tents.

Adding a youthful and fresh energy is Skye Dowridge, the teenage prodigy who astounded audiences by winning the 47th Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition at just 11 years old. Celebrated for her impressive vocal control, Skye’s youthful exuberance is symbolic of the Caribbean’s new generation ready to take the global stage.

The creative lyrical force behind the collaboration includes seasoned jingle creator Darin Holder; four-time Pic-O-De-Crop king iWeb; and TRex of Cover Drive fame, whose band’s hit ‘Twilight’ soared into the UK Top 10. Under the expert creative direction of Red Plastic Bag (RPB), the ten-time Calypso Monarch widely revered as Barbados’ lyrical master, the team crafted a piece that evokes pride, nostalgia, and anticipation for this iconic festival.

Festival Director Carol Roberts described the jingle as “an artistic representation of CARIFESTA itself. A dynamic potpourri of generations, talents, and voices harmonising perfectly.” Roberts noted, “This jingle encapsulates the vibrant spirit of our people and mirrors how our Caribbean islands unite, embracing diversity and excellence in harmonious celebration.”

With its irresistible soca flavour and compelling global appeal, the CARIFESTA XV jingle promises to resonate throughout the region, enticing audiences to join the festivities in Barbados from 22–31 August 2025.