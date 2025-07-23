CARICOM’s food security journey transformative: CARICOM Secretariat Agriculture Manager

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is making significant strides in its pursuit of regional food security, with notable achievements in increased agricultural production, deeper intra-regional cooperation, and improved sector financing.

“It’s an interesting journey for us. It’s a transformative journey that we have undertaken as a Region, and I’m happy to report that there have been positives; there have been some highlights that we are in fact proud of as a Region. And it says to us, we are progressing in a direction that once we’re able to keep the momentum and to keep our eyes on the ball, we should be able to achieve a majority of what it is that we want for regional food security,” Mr. Shaun Baugh, Agricultural and Agro-Industrial Programme Manager at the CARICOM Secretariat said in an interview with the Communications Unit.

Speaking in light of the Forty-ninth Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, held earlier this month in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Mr. Baugh shared a comprehensive update on the progress of the Region’s food security initiative that is aimed at reducing its food import bill.