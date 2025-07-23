Breaking News

CARICOM's food security journey transformative: CARICOM Secretariat Agriculture Manager

depositphotos CARICOM flags

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is making significant strides in its pursuit of regional food security, with notable achievements in increased agricultural production, deeper intra-regional cooperation, and improved sector financing.

It’s an interesting journey for us. It’s a transformative journey that we have undertaken as a Region, and I’m happy to report that there have been positives; there have been some highlights that we are in fact proud of as a Region. And it says to us, we are progressing in a direction that once we’re able to keep the momentum and to keep our eyes on the ball, we should be able to achieve a majority of what it is that we want for regional food security,” Mr. Shaun Baugh, Agricultural and Agro-Industrial Programme Manager at the CARICOM Secretariat said in an interview with the Communications Unit.

Speaking in light of the Forty-ninth Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, held earlier this month in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Mr. Baugh shared a comprehensive update on the progress of the Region’s food security initiative that is aimed at reducing its food import bill.

