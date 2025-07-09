Barbados’ Prime Minister signs host country agreement for CARIFESTA XV

In Jamaica, during the recently held CARICOM Heads of Government meeting, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley inked the CARIFESTA XV host country agreement with CARICOM’s Secretary General Dr. Carla Barnett.

Seated: (Left) Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley with CARICOM’s Secretary General Dr. Carla Burnett (right). Standing (left) Barbados’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds and General Counsel, Office of the General Counsel at the CARICOM Secretariat Lisa Shoman (right).

The Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), widely regarded as the premier celebration of Caribbean cultural identity, is set to return to Barbados from August 22 to 31, 2025. With a history spanning over five decades, CARIFESTA has grown into a powerful platform for showcasing the region’s rich artistic heritage and promoting unity through creative expression.

Barbados has been preparing to host this regional celebration of culture over the past several months and the agreement sets out the country’s obligations and responsibilities and acts a charter through which the Festival is executed. The signing is an important milestone along the road to the staging of a successful CARIFESTA.