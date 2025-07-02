Barbados Gears Up to Host Historic 3rd CARIFESTA

With CARIFESTA XV just around the corner, Barbados is abuzz with activity as preparations for the Caribbean’s premier arts and culture festival accelerate. The National Organizing Committee is working tirelessly to ensure a spectacular event, with significant progress already made across multiple fronts.

Over 26 countries, including 13 CARICOM Member States, have registered to participate in CARIFESTA XV. International delegations from nations such as Ghana, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, and Panama further emphasize its growing global reach, with several countries still finalizing their participation.

In anticipation of the influx of artists and visitors, several venues across Barbados are being outfitted to host a diverse array of performances, exhibitions, and events. This includes upgrading existing facilities and preparing some new and exciting spaces to add fresh dimensions to the festival experience.

Having successfully hosted CARIFESTA in 1981 and 2017, Barbados’ third turn as host nation is a powerful testament to its enduring commitment to regional integration and the promotion of Caribbean arts. The 1981 festival, CARIFESTA IV, introduced pioneering initiatives like the National Cultural Foundation and the modernization of several performance spaces. CARIFESTA XIII in 2017 focused on boosting the cultural industries sector.

CARIFESTA XV will focus on modern festival management, leveraging digital platforms to enhance accessibility and engagement. The official festival is supported by a mobile application, currently in beta testing, designed to be the central digital hub for attendees, artists, and stakeholders. The app will offer real-time updates, personalized event schedules, venue maps, and artist profiles. The festival website is live and being updated constantly as the programme document is being fine-tuned and re-imagined.

The heart of CARIFESTA lies in its vibrant artistic expressions. To that end, training workshops are already in full swing, with unique programs like stilt walking classes preparing participants for dynamic performances.

The creative community is also being actively engaged through various calls for submissions. Artists are invited to submit works of art and sketches for public murals, which will transform Barbados into an open-air gallery. Choreographers are encouraged to submit proposals for dance performances, while theatre groups are putting forward their concepts for theatrical productions. This open call ensures a rich and diverse program that truly represents the artistic tapestry of the region and the diaspora. In addition, meaningful conversations will be constructed in the Symposia and vibrant TED type talks will be created in “Big Conversations.”

The Grand Market promises to be a smorgasbord of products and services from across the region and the wider diaspora. To date over 170 individuals have booked spaces in the Grand Market in the areas of wellness, fashion, accessories, the gourmet food court, décor and so much more. The new location to be erected in Waterford will showcase the latest in design for the best experience.

Festival Director Carol Roberts noted that “this third hosting of CARIFESTA is not merely an event, it’s a reaffirmation of our shared identity, a catalyst for economic growth, and a platform to showcase the unparalleled talent that resides within our region.”

The festival is expected to significantly boost Barbados’ tourism sector and creative industries, providing invaluable opportunities for regional artists to gain exposure, connect with international buyers, and contribute to the island’s economic landscape.

As the countdown to CARIFESTA XIV continues, the energy and excitement on the island is palpable. With robust planning, international collaboration, and a strong emphasis on artistic development, Barbados is poised to deliver an unforgettable celebration of Caribbean culture.