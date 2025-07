The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Major Crime Unit (MCU) has arrested and formally charged Evan Raheem Andre Jordan 30 years, of Barracks Road, Bank Hall, St. Michael for the following offence.

Murder – Anderson Calderon on the 16th June 2025.

Jordan appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court #1, on Monday 14th July 2025 where he was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence.

He was remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds), to return on Monday, 11th August 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service