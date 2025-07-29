29th Homicide of 2025 in Holetown, man not even 30 yet

Officers from the Holetown Station are investigating the 29th murder of the year, which occurred along Holetown Road about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday 13th July 2025.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, along with other persons were in the carpark of a business establishment when they were approached by a group of men who disembarked from a vehicle and discharged a number of shots, injuring the deceased and two other persons.

The deceased was taken in a private vehicle to a private medical facility, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified by a relative as 21 year old Devontay Boyce from Risk Road, Fitts Village St James.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1730.