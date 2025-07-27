27 year old Clapham man sought by Police

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Christopher Seth Japeth Bynoe, alias “News”, 27 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.





Bynoe, whose last known address is Fordes Road, Clapham, St. Michael, is approximately five feet nine inches (5’ 9”) in height, of slim build, and is of a dark complexion.

Christopher Bynoe is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Christopher Seth Japeth Bynoe, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael; at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service