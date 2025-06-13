Westbury Rd man held for 5-bag of Weed, instead of decriminalising and taxing it

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Emergency Response Team-Bridgetown (ERT) has arrested and formally charged Mormon Mormoninha Sheldon Scantlebury, 42 years of Pounders Gap, Westbury Road, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred on Wednesday, 11th May 2025 at Hopes Alley, Bridgetown, St. Michael:

  • Possession of cannabis.
  • Trafficking in cannabis.
  • Intent to supply cannabis.

He is accused of having in his possession 5 grams with an estimated street value of two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) Barbados currency. In other words, they’re charging him for a puff, while certain white Bajans are allowed to have big farms of the same substance and legally licensed to grow it too…

Scantlebury appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Court today, Tuesday 12th June 2025. He pleaded guilty and was given two (2) months to pay $750.00 or six (6) months in prison. Up to now, Police of that period, yet to explain during COVID how three quarters of a million dollars in Coke suddenly became $250,000.00 of ganja?

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

