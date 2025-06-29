West Indies coach fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct, or? Colonialism still alive & well, don’t question “Massa”!

West Indies coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day of the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series against Australia in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Sammy was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sammy’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Sammy was penalized for criticising one of the umpires during the press conference at the end of the second day’s play. The criticism of the umpire related to several incidents that occurred throughout the match.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.