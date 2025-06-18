UWI’s AI Research Conference aims to empower the Caribbean… Less than one week to go!

With less than one week to go, excitement is building for the region’s only dedicated AI conference, hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Five Islands Campus. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of daily life, influencing everything from healthcare to education. The Conference, taking place from June 23 to 24, 2025, promises to be a pivotal event for the Caribbean, focusing on the significance of AI in driving sustainable development across the region.

Global and regional leaders in technology, education, policy, and innovation will gather with AI enthusiasts at the Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda for the second edition of the 5IR Artificial Intelligence Annual Research Conference. Themed “Bridging Digital Frontiers: AI Innovation for Caribbean Sustainability,” this year’s event aims to empower the Caribbean to transition from basic AI awareness to proactive adaptation, positioning the region for a brighter future.

Referencing everyday technologies, Professor C. Justin Robinson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Five Islands Campus, suggests that AI will soon become general-purpose technology.

He stated, “Technologies such as electricity and the internet have become part of our everyday lives; we don’t think about it. Experts believe that within the next 2 to 3 years, AI is also going to become ‘general purpose’ technology, like electricity, which everyone uses and which drives everything we do. We are at a critical point of shifting, and it is imperative that the Caribbean is aware of and prepared for the rapid shift. There is this great revolution coming, and we do not just want to be passengers. We want to be in the driver’s seat and be able to shape it.”

Dr Curtis B. Charles, Director of Academic Affairs and the leader of the Generative AI for Good Research Cluster at The UWI Five Islands Campus, who is also Co-Chair of the Conference, emphasised the importance of this discussion by stating, “The future is not something we simply enter; it is something we actively shape. With AI, the Caribbean has the opportunity to reimagine itself, not as a late adopter but as a global innovator.”

The annual 5IR conference champions the need for a shift in regional thinking that will see the Caribbean move from passive consumers of AI technology to active contributors.

Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy Regional Manager of The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF)

The Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) is returning as a Title Sponsor for the Conference, marking its second consecutive year of support. Dr. Stacy Richards-Kennedy, the Bank’s Regional Manager for the Caribbean, stated, “We believe in building a digitally sovereign Caribbean, one where every citizen has secure access to public services and can fully engage in the digital economy. This will be in focus when we present our Roadmap for National AI Implementation, where we’ll explore practical solutions for ethical, inclusive, and interoperable digital infrastructure that reflect the realities of the Caribbean.”

Another keynote speaker, Sangeet Paul Choudary, bestselling author and founder of Platformation Labs, notes that just as containerisation revolutionised global trade in the late 20th century and positioned the Caribbean as a key player, Artificial Intelligence (AI) offers a transformative opportunity for the region.

He emphasises that this is not solely due to our geographical advantages but rather how we choose to innovate. “AI is a shift in the architecture of coordination. It enables governments, communities, and businesses to leapfrog legacy systems and redesign services. That’s why this Conference matters; it signals that the Caribbean is not waiting to be shaped by AI but is actively working to shape it.”

The Conference features an impressive lineup of globally recognised experts as keynote speakers, including representatives from Harvard, the University of California, Berkeley, Moody's Analytics, MIT, Khan Academy, and the Global Centre on AI Governance.

The Conference features an impressive lineup of globally recognised experts as keynote speakers, including representatives from Harvard, the University of California, Berkeley, Moody’s Analytics, MIT, Khan Academy, and the Global Centre on AI Governance. It also includes panel discussions and ‘AI Tech Talks’ examining the real-world impact of AI on the blue economy, justice reform, education, public sector transformation, cybersecurity, and climate resilience.

The discussions will cover AI’s role in the Circular Economy, ethical considerations and governance, its impact on education and workforce development in the Caribbean, the influence of data-driven diplomacy on global power, its potential to tackle sustainability challenges in the Caribbean, and the implications of AI for justice systems and social inequality.

Cutting-edge research and transformative ideas will also be presented across a wide range of thematic areas, and student innovators will participate in an AI Robotics Track, a first of its kind, which will highlight the immense potential of robotics and intelligent automation in addressing uniquely Caribbean challenges. Registration and the full programme details are available at fiveislandsaiconference.com.

