Breaking News

  • DUDE FROM MY LORD’S HILL ON BRIEF REMAND FOR A GUN & AMMO: MAKE IT LONG HAUL TO DETER FURTHER POTENTIAL WANNA-BE MURDERERS

  • Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

  • Westbury Rd man held for 5-bag of Weed, instead of decriminalising and taxing it

  • Barbadian LGBTQ community is making a greater effort to share their experiences

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

GLOCK23 SLICKGUNS

Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
GLOCK23 SLICKGUNS

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS)  Black Rock Station has arrested and formally charged Asa Theodore Paul-Forde, 24 years of 2nd Avenue, Arthurs Land, Tweedside Road, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred on Friday 6th June, 2025 at Tweedside Road, St. Michael:

  • Possession of firearm.
  • Possession of six (6) rounds of ammunition.

Paul-Forde appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Wednesday 11th June 2025. He was not required to plea and was remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 9th July 2025. A gun is far worse than cannabis, as the gun can do murder or enable robbery, whereas some weedespecially decriminalised and taxed can give a person stress relief while adding to the Government’s coffers

Post Views: 249
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1