Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Black Rock Station has arrested and formally charged Asa Theodore Paul-Forde, 24 years of 2nd Avenue, Arthurs Land, Tweedside Road, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred on Friday 6th June, 2025 at Tweedside Road, St. Michael:

Possession of firearm.

Possession of six (6) rounds of ammunition.

Paul-Forde appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District 'A' Traffic Court on Wednesday 11th June 2025. He was not required to plea and was remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 9th July 2025.