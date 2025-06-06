TriSzy Puts Bouyon Lovers in the “Mood” with Latest Hit

Emerging Bouyon artist Tristan “TriSzy” Shillingford is capturing attention with his latest single, “Mood”—a vibrant, hypnotic track that’s quickly gaining popularity online. Since its release in April 2025, “Mood” has amassed over 6,000 views on YouTube, with fans from Dominica and beyond sharing dance videos and showering praise in the comments.

“It’s been crazy how much love the song is getting,” TriSzy says. “So many people are making videos and sharing how it gets them in the mood to have fun. I love and appreciate all of it.”

The single was produced by Fr3EzE, a prominent Dominican producer known for working with top Bouyon acts such as Shelly and Signal Band (“Bye to the Old Me”) and Trilla G (“Take Me As I Am”). The track was mixed and mastered by Tha WizZarD, another respected name in the genre’s production scene.

Fans showing love to “Mood” on social media

Brooklyn-born TriSzy returned to Dominica as a child, attending Convent Preparatory School and the Dominica Grammar School. Upon moving back to the U.S., he began his music career as a rapper with the collective The Mixed Breed (TMB). Over time, he explored a wide range of genres—including Hip Hop, R&B, Dancehall, and Soca—eventually crafting his own style: Island Pop, a blend of all these influences.

Despite his genre-blending approach, TriSzy has always remained rooted in his Dominican heritage. He’s collaborated with local and regional talents such as Colton T (“Inside Me”) and Shelly (“Bum Pain”). In 2021, he returned to Dominica to film the video for his single “If Is One Thing,” a direct response to a popular comment from a Bouyon promoter who claimed that “the only thing that can make it out of Dominica is Bouyon.”

TriSzy- putting Bouyon Lovers in the Mood.

“At the time, I felt I had to prove that other genres like Hip Hop could represent Dominica too,” TriSzy explained. “So, I tackled it in song.”

Fast forward to 2025, and he’s taken on Bouyon—not to prove a point, but to challenge himself creatively.

“With this single, I really just wanted to see if I could sing on a Bouyon track,” he says. “I never expected the kind of love I’m getting now.”

TriSzy is enthusiastic about the growth of Bouyon, especially its global acceptance at parties and festivals. He believes it doesn’t mean Soca is being left behind—it simply means audiences are embracing Bouyon alongside it.

“It’s Bouyon time now,” he declares.

The genre, which originated in the late 1980s with bands like WCK and First Serenade, blends elements of Zouk, Cadence-lypso, and traditional Jing Ping music. Over time, Bouyon has evolved into subgenres like Bouyon Soca, Bouyon Dancehall, and most recently, the edgier Nasty Business style. Its influence has even extended beyond Dominica, notably shaping St. Lucia’s Dennery Segment.

TriSzy is another example of the reach of Bouyon, having been so influenced as a US-based artist stepping into the Bouyon spotlight. It’s definitely ‘made it’ and the genre’s future looks brighter than ever. Get in the “Mood” and stream the song online via all musical platforms.