Tim Travers, the debut for writer director Stimson Snead, follows reality’s smartest smartass as he seeks to test the Time Traveler’s Paradox by traveling back in time and killing his younger self to see if he can unmake reality. To everyone’s surprise, the universe remains intact and instead Tim finds the most horrible thing he can imagine: himself. This award-winning film provides a positive message around self-acceptance and mental health at its core.

Post Views: 225