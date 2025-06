In THE PICKUP, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, RUSSELL (Eddie Murphy) and TRAVIS (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, ZOE (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

