Spruce Street 23 year old facing illegal ammo charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has arrested and formally charged Miguel Leslie Alpha Bobb-Blackman, 23 years of Spruce Street, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred along St. Michael’s Row, Bridgetown, St. Michael and San Damingo Alley, King William Street, St. Michael respectively:
- Unlawful use of a firearm – Wednesday 30th April, 2025
- Serious Bodily Harm – Wednesday 30th April, 2025
- Unlawful possession of a firearm – Thursday 12th June, 2025
- Unlawful possession of four (4) rounds of ammunition – Thursday 12th June, 2025
Bobb-Blackman appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court # 1 today, Wednesday 18th June, 2025. He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 16th July 2025.
- Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply