Spruce Street 23 year old facing illegal ammo charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has arrested and formally charged Miguel Leslie Alpha Bobb-Blackman, 23 years of Spruce Street, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred along St. Michael’s Row, Bridgetown, St. Michael and San Damingo Alley, King William Street, St. Michael respectively:

Unlawful use of a firearm – Wednesday 30 th April, 2025

– Wednesday 30 April, 2025 Serious Bodily Harm – Wednesday 30 th April, 2025

– Wednesday 30 April, 2025 Unlawful possession of a firearm – Thursday 12 th June, 2025

Thursday 12 June, 2025 Unlawful possession of four (4) rounds of ammunition – Thursday 12th June, 2025

Bobb-Blackman appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court # 1 today, Wednesday 18th June, 2025. He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 16th July 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service