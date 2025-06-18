Breaking News

  • Mother & Daughter on Cocaine charges granted Bail, minus Travel Documents

  • “A Five-Star Experience at C’est La Vie” By Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • CH. CH. MOTHER & DAUGHTER HELD FOR $750,000 OF COCAINE

  • PRMR Inc. Wins Prestigious IABC Gold Quill Award for Excellence in Publications

  • DUDE FROM MY LORD’S HILL ON BRIEF REMAND FOR A GUN & AMMO: MAKE IT LONG HAUL TO DETER FURTHER POTENTIAL WANNA-BE MURDERERS

  • Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

Spruce Street 23 year old facing illegal ammo charges

Bajan Reporter

,

Spruce Street 23 year old facing illegal ammo charges

Bajan Reporter

,

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Serious Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has arrested and formally charged Miguel Leslie Alpha Bobb-Blackman, 23 years of Spruce Street, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred along St. Michael’s Row, Bridgetown, St. Michael and San Damingo Alley, King William Street, St. Michael respectively:

  • Unlawful use of a firearm – Wednesday 30th April, 2025
  • Serious Bodily Harm – Wednesday 30th April, 2025
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm – Thursday 12th June, 2025
  • Unlawful possession of four (4) rounds of ammunition – Thursday 12th June, 2025

Bobb-Blackman appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court # 1 today, Wednesday 18th June, 2025. He has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 16th July 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 195
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1