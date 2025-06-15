Safeguarding the Pillars of Our Nation: End Elder Abuse

On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Life In Leggings: Caribbean Alliance Against Gender-based Violence strongly condemns the wave of abuse targeting our elders in recent weeks. We are especially outraged by the violent and degrading assault on a 76-year-old woman—an act so egregious it has shaken the national conscience.

Her courageous testimony recounts being repeatedly violated within her own property compound, a place where she should have felt safe, in the presence of her teenage grandson. This brutal act did not only harm an elder— it also shattered the innocence of a child. Underscoring the far-reaching emotional, physical, and psychological effects of trauma across generations.

The protection and respect of our most vulnerable must form the baseline of our collective humanity.

Life In Leggings stands in unwavering solidarity with this survivor. We call on all Barbadians to condemn elder abuse in all its forms. We also urge that psychological support be made freely and readily accessible to all those affected by this demoralising act.

Elder abuse is far more prevalent than many realise. A 2021 study by the World Health Organization found that one in six people aged 60 and older had experienced some form of abuse in community settings. In the Caribbean, elder abuse remains severely underreported, particularly in rural communities where victims often lack access to support services or fear retaliation. Older women are especially vulnerable to neglect, psychological, and sexual abuse, particularly those living with disabilities or cognitive decline.

We urge Barbadians to be vigilant and proactive in looking out for the elders in their families and communities, especially those who live alone. Their vulnerability can be exploited by perpetrators, and too often, their suffering goes unnoticed. Protecting our elders must be a shared societal responsibility, not just a legal one.

That being said, we commend the Barbados Police Service for their swift response to investigate this incident and encourage them to continue prioritizing the safety and dignity of our elders.

We also urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation, so that justice may be served and accountability upheld.

In building our future, we must honour and protect those who laid the foundations of our society—whose sacrifices made our progress possible.

Let this be a turning point — not just in words, but in action that safeguards the dignity and lives of our elders.