Rugby Barbados’ T1 Camp for 14-18 yr old Girls from July 14-18, 2025

Rugby Barbados is thrilled to introduce T1 Rugby to girls aged 14–18 years in Barbados! The Rugby Rising Play (RRP) Programme from World Rugby focuses on recruiting and retaining teenage girls in rugby. Our objective is to guide girls aged 14-18 years, with no prior rugby experience, through a series of ten (10) sessions, gradually progressing to T1 Rugby, an exciting non-contact version of the sport designed to be fast-paced, inclusive, and engaging for all skill levels. T1 Rugby retains the core skills and excitement of traditional rugby while removing the physical collisions, making it an excellent option for players who enjoy the strategic and athletic aspects of rugby without the intensity of full-contact play.

For more information: Call Donovan Bagwell, President of the Barbados Rugby Football Union: (246) 826-2210 Email: donovanbagwell@gmail.com or rugbysafe@hampshirerfu.com

As with all forms of rugby, we use our Core Values to teach our players how to grow and learn in the game, namely: INTEGRITY – SOLIDARITY – DISCIPLINE – PASSION – RESPECT

We have qualified UK Rugby Coaches, Michele and Russell Amos, coming to Barbados especially to bring you this fantastic experience.

Get your Game on, ladies – come and join us – can you rise to the challenge?

Join us this Summer for an exclusive 1-week camp – only 30 places, so book yours now!

Dates: Monday, July 14th through Friday, July 18th, 2025.

9 am – 11 am at Frederick Smith Secondary School, St. James. (All schools invited!) or

1 pm – 3 pm at Harrison College, Bridgetown, St. Michael. (All schools invited!)