Amai which means “Mother” is a free eight (8) month program offered to mothers ages 13-24. The program focused on the health and welfare of young mothers and offers empowerment and personal developmental opportunities that can help them improve their quality of life.

This successful project includes Life, Technical, and Psychosocial skills & Clinical Support for all participants – Past President Denise Antrobus pledged how “Amai” will be doing a 2nd cohort in the next 3 months.