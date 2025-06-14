Revenue Authority Updates Barbados’ Corporation Tax Return and Gives Extension

Following valuable collaboration with key stakeholders, the Barbados Revenue Authority has released a revised 2024 Corporation Tax (CIT) return in TAMIS.

To support a smooth transition to the updated return, the Authority is pleased to announce that corporate taxpayers have been granted an additional filing extension until July 31, 2025.

The Authority strongly urges companies to make every effort to meet the new filing deadline of July 31, 2025. The deadline applies to:

Companies with fiscal year-ends between January 1 and September 30 , and

, and Those with year-ends between October 1 and December 31.

Important Filing Instructions:

Taxpayers should delete any draft versions of the previous return saved in TAMIS before starting a new submission.

The Authority recommends using the Firefox browser and advises all users to clear their browser cache before filing.

Companies that have already submitted their 2024 CIT returns and need to file an amended return but are experiencing difficulties in doing so can submit an email to feedbackreturns@bra.gov.bb

In the meantime, monthly CIT prepayments must continue to be made by the 15th day of each calendar month via the Global Relations Portal at https://globalrelations.bra.gov.bb until further notice.

The Authority appreciates taxpayers’ cooperation during this update and remains committed to improving the efficiency and clarity of the tax filing process.

Please contact the Authority at 429-3829 for additional support or visit www.bra.gov.bb.