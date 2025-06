Shaquille O’Neal Orlando Cumberbatch, 30-year-old from King William Street, St. Michael appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday 10th June, 2025.

He has been remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday, July 8th 2025 to reappear in the District ‘A’ Court #2.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service