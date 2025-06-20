QEH Housekeeping Department Receives Equipment

“Most people don’t remember the housekeeping department,” so said Manager Environmental Services and Head of the Housekeeping department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Romel Murphy, as he accepted a set of cleaning equipment to keep the hospital at the top of its game for cleanliness.

Murphy was speaking as CIBC Caribbean Head of Country for Barbados, Kemar Polius handed over $10,000 in cleaning equipment to the hospital, including four (4) Wet and Dry Industrial vacuums which will be used for taking up water especially in the event of flooding.

“These are particularly appreciated at this time, as the hurricane season just began, and we have an area where, if the rain comes from that side with wind, we will get flooding. Before, we had to mop it up but now, we have these vacs. they will make the job much faster, and the squeegees will be able to push off the water, keeping it safer…” Murphy added.

Director of Support Services, Louise Bobb, stated “This contribution will go a long way, not just for housekeeping but for the whole eco system of the hospital. Housekeeping does not operate in a vacuum’, she said with a smile “because if housekeeping does not work, there can be no surgery, no garbage collection, no A&E.” She explained that all the essential services depend on housekeeping.

She further explained that the equipment would also assist the hospital in its continuing mould remediation programme which positions the hospital as Best of Breed in the 21st century as a centre for patient safety and environmental services. The contribution of this equipment allows the hospital to be the best it can be,” she added.

In handing over the equipment, Kemar Polius (far left) explained that the bank had four major pillars through which it assisted the community – Education, the Environment, Health and Wellness, and the Youth.

“This is one of our contributions to Health and we are happy to support as we could all end up in this hospital which is the premier tertiary facility in the Eastern Caribbean. When we first heard that housekeeping needed equipment, we thought that maybe we wanted to contribute something that was more inspiring but when we saw the rationale for the equipment and examined the proposal, we were convinced, and happy to support, and I am so glad we did.”

In demonstrating some of the equipment and how it will be used, Romel Murphy explained that the new microfiber mops with scrubbing ability will allow staff to clean the walls, while the telescopic poles will mean that they can reach heights at the top of the walls in the wards. He showed how the new poles can swivel to clean the corners, and how the microfiber pads can be changed and washed.

“Most contributions tend to be given to Paediatrics or Surgery or Radiology, but this is the first time anyone has given housekeeping a donation and it is much appreciated” he added with a broad smile.