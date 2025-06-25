PUBLIC APOLOGY FROM TBPS OVER SIBLING MIS-IDENTIFICATION

The Barbados Police Service would like to issue a sincere apology to Barry Chandler and the public regarding an error in recent public communication.

On Wednesday, June 25th, 2025, a bulletin was issued for an escaped prisoner indicating that Barry Chandler had escaped whilst being transferred from the cells at Central Police Station to Dodds Prison.

It was later discovered that it was infact his twin brother Bruce Chandler who had escaped police custody. We recognize the seriousness of this error and the distress it may have caused to those directly affected.

We again offer an unreserved apology to Mr. Barry Chandler for the error and reassure him that no malice was intended. The Barbados Police Service regrets any embarrassment this may have caused.