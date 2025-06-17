PRMR Inc. Wins Prestigious IABC Gold Quill Award for Excellence in Publications

PRMR Inc., a leading Caribbean full-service public relations agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a prestigious Gold Quill Award by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) in the Publications category for its Diabetes Today magazine.

This is no ordinary win; PRMR Inc. is the only firm from the Caribbean to have been awarded across all categories in this year’s competition, making it a major achievement not just for Barbados but the entire region. This is also only the second time that an entry from Barbados has won a Gold Quill. Barbados’ current Ambassador to Cuba and a former president of IABC Barbados, Her Excellency Dr. Sharon Marshall, was awarded a Gold Quill of Excellence in 2013 in the Communications Skills Division in the category of Special Events – External, for management of the Caribbean Development Bank’s 42nd Meeting of the Board of Governors.

“Make no mistake, a Gold Quill is not easy to win, because an entry alone is no guarantee of success. We are therefore incredibly honored to receive this recognition from IABC International, and we are proud to be recognized on the global stage for our commitment to strategic storytelling and excellence in publication design and content,” said Dr. Pamala Proverbs, Managing Director of PRMR Inc. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who strive to create compelling communication products that resonate with our clients and our community.”

Dr. Proverbs, who is also president of IABC Barbados, said that the award not only acknowledges PRMR Inc.’s success but also demonstrates that world-class communication is being produced within our region.

The award-winning publication, Diabetes Today, is designed to raise awareness of noncommunicable diseases through informative, entertaining, and reader-friendly features. The judging panel reviewed the April and November 2024 editions, and praised the magazine as “a wonderful way to support people with important information, while strategically supporting your business. The publication was engaging and enjoyable to read, visually appealing.”

Janelle Riley-Thornhill, Editor of Diabetes Today, accepted the award on June 10 during a ceremony at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver, held as part of the 2025 IABC World Conference.

Calling the publication a “true labor of love”, she added, “We strive to make every issue of Diabetes Today a trusted source of clear, practical health information that empowers our readers. This recognition from IABC affirms our efforts and strengthens our commitment to delivering content that truly improves lives.”

For more than 50 years, the Gold Quill Awards program has recognized and celebrated excellence in strategic communication worldwide, setting the standard for best practices in the industry. This year’s competition drew entries from top communicators from 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia, and underwent a rigorous evaluation process led by a panel of seasoned global professionals.

Diabetes Today is published twice a year and made available in both electronic and printed formats, free of charge, to ensure that vital health information reaches as many people as possible. To read the Spring 2025 edition, visit www.diabetestodaybb.com or collect a printed copy at gas stations, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies island-wide.