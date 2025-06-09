Polyclinic Nurses get a Surprise Visit from CIBC Caribbean

Twenty nurses – 18 female and 2 males got quite a surprise when a number of executives from CIBC Caribbean, led by Head of Country Kemar Polius, turned up at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic to help them celebrate International Nurses Day.

In a random act of kindness, the officials from the bank decided to take some gifts to all the nurses working at the polyclinic which is closest to the bank’s head office and opposite its Warrens branch.

Kemar Polius presenting a gift to Nurse Cynthia Ngaaso while Michelle Whitelaw – Director Personal and Business Banking and Krystal Maynard- Associate Director, Capital Management, Treasury look on.

“Thank you for all that you do and for your hard work,” stated Kemar Polius as they entered the room with the nurses who were a little puzzled at first by the sudden appearance of the bank officials, “and Happy International Nurses Day!” he added, as the nurses broke out in smiles.

Polius explained after “We wanted to recognise our often-overlooked nurses and recognise the work they do. We thought International Nurses Day was a perfect time to do it. Earlier in the day we had rewarded some student nurses with the Ramona Mascoll Scholarships which the bank conceptualised 5 years ago, and we thought that the older nurses needed some recognition as well.”

Michelle Whitelaw – Director Personal and Business Banking presents a gift bag and flowers to Auxiliary Nurse Karen Grant.

He also expressed thanks to the Medical Officer at the Polyclinic for facilitating the visit.

The nurses each received a bag with branded items from the bank as well as bouquets of fresh flowers.