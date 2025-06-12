Nevisian Leader Rallies for Greater C’bean Airlift & Connectivity at Annual Conference in St. Barths

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, Trade, and Consumer Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Mark Brantley, led a compelling call for enhanced regional airlift and connectivity during his address at the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference held in St. Barths from June 10-12, 2025.

Nevisian Premier Mark Brantley, delivers remarks as a featured speaker at the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference just held in St. Barths

The Premier was a featured speaker on the topic Inter-Island Relations and Airport Development, underscoring the critical role that improved transportation plays in boosting tourism, trade, and investment across the Caribbean.

Joining Premier Brantley was Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Office of the Premier on Investment Matters. Mr Jeffers also delivered a well-received presentation on Airport Development, offering a detailed update on the proposed expansion of the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

“This project represents a bold step forward for Nevis to become a more accessible and competitive destination in the region,” he noted during his remarks.

Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Office of the Premier on Investment Matters (l) and Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration, Mark Brantley (c) with President Xavier Lédée of St. Barths (r) at the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference

Premier Brantley used the forum to emphasize the importance of regional dialogue and collaboration, particularly in the aviation and tourism sectors.

“I was pleased that myself and the Honourable Alexis Jeffers were able to attend the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA conference, a vital platform for advancing regional dialogue on airlift and tourism development in the Caribbean,” he told the Department of Information. “As we continue to build meaningful partnerships, my discussions with stakeholders highlighted the mutual opportunities that exist between Nevis and St. Barths- two destinations rich in culture, luxury, and shared regional vision.

“Our ongoing plans to expand the Vance W. Amory International Airport remain a central part of our strategy to enhance connectivity and improve the travel experience to and from Nevis. Strengthening air links with St. Barths and other key regional hubs will support our tourism sector, attract new investments, and deepen the economic ties that bind our islands”.

He expressed his gratitude to the organizers of CARIBAVIA for creating a space to help shape the future of Caribbean aviation and tourism, and said he looked forward to continued collaboration with regional partners to elevate Nevis as a premier destination.

While in St. Barths, Premier Brantley also held a bilateral meeting with President Xavier Lédée of St. Barths. The leaders discussed avenues for deepening tourism and trade ties and explored possible cooperation in agriculture and other strategic sectors.

CARIBAVIA, the Caribbean Aviation Meetup, is the region’s premier platform for stakeholders from aviation, tourism, business development, government, and academia. With airlift at the core of its discussions, the conference tackles key regional priorities such as harmonizing aviation authorities, liberalizing inter-island travel, fostering aviation career pathways, and integrating emerging technologies like AI into tourism and aviation.

This year’s conference topics also included Strategic Air Service Development, Establishing an International Aviation Academy in the Caribbean, and Unlocking the Potential of Latin America & the Caribbean.

As Premier Brantley and his Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led administration continue to advocate for infrastructure upgrades and strategic partnerships, Nevis positions itself as a forward-looking island, committed to improving regional mobility and economic resilience.