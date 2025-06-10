Nevis’ Solar-Powered Desalination Plant Awarded Best Energy Resilience Project at CREF 2025

The island of Nevis was awarded the Best Energy Resilience Project at the 17th annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF 2025) for its photovoltaic desalination plant located in Butlers, St. James.

The solar-powered facility, already integrated into the island’s water distribution system, can produce up to 60,000 gallons of treated water per day, significantly boosting water security through clean energy.

This innovative project is part of a federal initiative funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund, aimed at enhancing climate resilience and energy independence in Caribbean states.

Premier and Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, who attended CREF 2025 in Miami, accepted the award on behalf of the island, stating, “This award is regional recognition of the excellent work being undertaken by the government in Nevis in achieving sustainability for the island. It was an honour as Premier of Nevis to receive this award on behalf of all the people of Nevis.”

Nevis’ success at CREF 2025 highlights the Brantley-led administration’s commitment to practical, forward-thinking infrastructure that supports both environmental sustainability and community resilience.

During the three-day forum held from May 7 to 9, Premier Brantley engaged with regional and international stakeholders on critical energy matters. He played an active role in high-level discussions shaping the Caribbean’s renewable energy agenda, including the Ministerial Session “Diverse Pathways to Energy Transition in the Caribbean.”

This session examined how island nations are adapting their energy strategies amid shifting geopolitical conditions, oil price volatility, and growing interest in alternative sources such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and battery storage.

Premier Brantley emphasized the critical role of geothermal energy in helping small island developing states build clean, reliable, and sustainable energy systems. He provided updates on the St. Kitts and Nevis Geothermal Energy Project, highlighting its potential not only for Nevis but also for the broader Federation and regional energy grid. Premier Brantley also underscored the need for urgency in achieving national and regional renewable energy goals.

Premier and Minister of Energy in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Mark Brantley (r) accepts CREF Industry Award on behalf of Nevis for Best Energy Resilience Project at the 17th annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami

Under the theme “From Urgency to Action,” CREF 2025 gathered over 500 attendees, including policymakers, utility executives, developers, financiers, and representatives from institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), World Bank, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Caribbean Export Development Agency, and Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE).