Murderer of Neil Layne remanded

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Central), has arrested and formally charged Jason Tedson Christopher Reeves, 38 years of Odessa McClean Road, My Lords Hill, Saint Michael for the following offence which occurred along Rihanna Drive, Westbury Road, St. Michael on Monday 9th June, 2025:

Murder – of Neil Layne

Reeves appeared before Magistrate Bernadette John in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Tuesday 17th June, 2025. He was remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service until Tuesday 15th July, 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service