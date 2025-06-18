Mother & Daughter on Cocaine charges granted Bail, minus Travel Documents

Breaking News

Beverley Cassandra Smith, 63 years and Ruthley Ayodele Williams, 27 years both of Lot 474, #6 Crystal Crescent, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church appeared before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 18th June 2025.

They were not allowed to plea to the indictable matters and have both been granted bail in the sum of $80,000.00 Barbados currency to reappear on Tuesday, 9th September 2025.

Conditions of bail; both must report to the Oistins Police Station every Monday before 12 pm and both were ordered to surrender their travel documents.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

