MIN. OF PEOPLE EMPOWERMENT DEPT’S CLOSED THIS FRIDAY DUE TO STAFF PROGRAMME

Due to a Team Building exercise to prepare for the upcoming launch of the Social Empowerment Agency, please be advised the offices of the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs will be closed on Friday 4th July 2025. Barbadians are advised to plan accordingly.

The National Assistance Board (NAB), the Child Care Board, the National Disabilities Unit and Welfare Department offices across the island will be closed for business on that specific day.

Prior to attending the event, staff of the NAB’s Home Care and Elder Care programmes will service the most critical clients on that day.

The Ministry apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused due to the closure and assures all departments will resume regular duties, effective Monday 7th July 2025.

The public is urged to use our helpline 536-4673 while the number for the Child Care Board is 836-8832, in the event any emergencies occur the day of the Team building exercise.