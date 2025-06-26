“MARIO A.K.A RUSTY” SOUGHT BY POLICE, AGAIN…

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 28 year old Romario Adrian Payne alias “Mario or Rusty” who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Payne, whose last known address is 17 E Haynesville St James is approximately five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) in height, slim built and is of a brown complexion.

Romario Adrian Payne is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) at District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Romario Adrian Payne, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) at telephone numbers 419-1737 or 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service