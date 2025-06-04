Marie-Claire Giraud Makes Dazzling Debut at Dominica’s ‘Jazz N Creole’ Festival 2025

International Jazz and Opera singer Marie-Claire Giraud made a triumphant return to her homeland, Dominica, debuting to an enthusiastic audience at the 15th annual ‘Jazz ‘n Creole Festival’ set at the historic Fort Shirley in the island’s second town of Portsmouth.

Raised in the Bronx but born in Dominica, Maire-Claire has performed at global events to include ‘Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival’ and the ‘Cartegena Jazz Festival’ in Colombia. In 2024, she spent a month in Hawaii performing at Sunset Jazz series courtesy of Jazz Maui and is a regular performer at the infamous Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

Early last month, Marie-Claire entered the stage overlooking Prince Ruperts Bay, fully decked in Dominican ‘creole sunset chic’- embracing the night’s theme with an ensemble curated by local designer Bella Noir and complemented with a handbag made by Tres Chic.

The bel famn Domnik (beautiful Dominican woman) did not let her Dominican connection go unnoticed. “I’m happy to be home and to sing jazz in the land of my birth,” she told the crowd, drawing warm applause.

Her set, which celebrated both her roots and her world-class talent, featured a masterful selection of Jazz classics, including Duke Ellington’s “Mood Indigo,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” and “Caravan.” She opened with a sultry rendition of “Fever,” layered with a familiar bassline nodding to Grace Jones’ “My Jamaican Guy.” Marie-Claire channeled the spirit of Bessie Smith, giving a fiery and bluesy lament on a straying lover in her rendition of “St. Louis Blues”- a number that resonated with the audience. Her tender version of Buddy Johnson’s “Save Your Love for Me,” showed off her capacity to encapsulate the moods of the various songs she sang, providing variety and captivating the audience-many of whom were seeing her perform live for the first time.

Her original song, “Chasin’ Rainbows,” was well-received by the crowd who danced and even sang along to the chorus. Introducing it as a tribute to resilience, she said, “It’s about never giving up on your dreams. No matter how fierce the storm, there’s always a rainbow at the end.” The message resonated deeply with them.

Marie-Claire was backed by a dynamic, international ensemble of Anna-Flavia Zuim from New York via Brazil on piano, trumpeter Turnino Lowe of Detroit Michigan, Daniel Dantin from Martinique on drums and Dominica based Jussi Paavola (originally from Finland) on saxophone. Timon “Coba” Timothy (Dominica) played bass. Together, they created a rich soundscape that blended global Jazz influences into a captivating performance.

Marva Williams, CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority and Director of Tourism, remarked, “Having Marie-Claire on this year’s lineup was essential for us—not just because of her undeniable talent, but because of the emotional connection she brings to the stage. Her artistry, energy, and authenticity resonated deeply with the audience and elevated the entire Jazz ‘n Creole experience.”

Media personality Jael Joseph echoed this sentiment, calling her appearance “long overdue.” One patron, experiencing Marie-Claire for the first time, described her as “classy, captivating, and absolutely worth the VIP ticket.” The audience particularly appreciated how she engaged with the crowd, offering brief stories and historical context to the songs she performed. “It added depth to her set. I really loved that about her performance,” the patron said.

Launched in 2010, ‘Jazz ‘n Creole’ has become a cultural staple in Dominica, merging Jazz with Creole rhythms and celebrating genres like Reggae, Soca, and Bouyon. Organised by Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and hosted annually at Fort Shirley, in the Cabrits National Park, the festival not only showcases stellar music but also stimulates economic activity in Portsmouth—supporting hotels, restaurants, and local vendors as attendees spend the weekend in the area.

This year’s lineup also featured Jamaican reggae artist Etana, Creole Jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles, and several of Dominica’s homegrown talents including Colton T, Signal Band, Carlyn XP, Swingin’ Stars Band, Shalina, Marie Pascale, and Abiyah Yisrael.

Marie-Claire hopes this will not be her last stint at Jazz

“I really enjoyed myself on the stage and I especially appreciated the hospitality from the DDA Team. I hope we can do this again.”

In the meantime, she will be releasing her jazz album Caravan this June. It will feature covers of known classics as well as her original songs “Frank’s Song” and “Chasin Rainbows.” Marie-Claire, an accomplished actress who has starred in several off-Broadway shows will also be playing a lead role in her first feature film set for release in 2026.