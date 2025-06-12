Man stabbed near Rihanna Drive identified…

Police at the Operations Control Centre got a phone tip-off Monday, 9th June 2025 around 10:05 pm, how a man collapsed in a house at the corner of Blanch Gap and Rihanna Drive, Westbury Road, St. Michael.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On arrival of the police at Rihanna Drive, they learnt that the deceased, who has now been officially identified as: Neil Oscar Layne, 41 years from Rihanna Drive, Westbury Road, St. Michael was involved in an altercation with another man which resulted in him receiving multiple stab wounds about his body.

He was transported by Ambulance personnel to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Q.E.H) and was being treated there for his injuries. On Tuesday, 10th June 2025 sometime in the evening, he succumbed to his injuries. Presently, there is a person of interest in custody assisting police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident, to kindly contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189/90, Police emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or any Police Station.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service