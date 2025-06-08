Since June 2nd, Victor Mooney, a Devout Catholic and resident of Queens, New York, began a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) cycling pilgrimage across Poland as part of the We Remember Challenge. This campaign aims to promote collective remembrance and reflection. Inspired by Pope Francis’s teachings on humility, connection, and compassion, Mooney’s journey is infused with these principles, with every pedal stroke symbolizing devotion and purpose.

Victor Mooney receives a blessing from Pope John Paul II. Vatican World AIDS Day General Audience in 2004.

On June 13, he heads for Rome to participate in the Vatican Jubilee of Sport. There, he will continue his journey with the “Ultimo Addio,” a solemn 6-kilometer bike ride from Vatican City to Santa Maria Maggiore, the resting place of Pope Francis. Mooney envisions this journey as a way to inspire action against antisemitism, encourage religious tolerance, and foster interfaith dialogue—causes strongly advocated by Pope Francis.

Twenty-five years ago, Mooney returned to the Vatican carrying not just prayers and purpose, but also youth-centered Bibles titled “Extreme Faith,” gifted by the Diocese of Rockville Centre and The Ministries to Catholics of African Ancestry. These sacred texts were destined for South Africa, a nation then navigating its own profound transformation. This forthcoming journey, like the one decades ago, is a testament to the enduring power of faith to bridge communities, sustain traditions, and inspire service. The Vatican, in all its timeless grandeur, remains a place where past and present converge, reminding us that the seeds sown in one era often blossom in another.

During the Vatican World AIDS Day General Audience in 2021, Mooney presented the Pope with a wetsuit from his first attempt at transatlantic rowing. The gesture was a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices and determination that often accompany endeavors of great purpose. Through this act, Mooney not only highlighted his own journey of perseverance but also drew attention to the shared values of resilience, compassion, and unity championed by both his individual pursuits and the Church’s global mission.

As part of his pilgrimage, he will stop at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, a visit that coincides with St. John Paul II’s first trip to the site as Pope in 1979, who blessed Mooney at the Vatican in 2004. Before entering the sacred grounds where lives were lost,

Victor Mooney attends General Audience at the Vatican, 1999.

Mooney plans to spend a night praying along the camp’s perimeter, from sunset to sunrise. He carries with him three significant books: the Bible, the “Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church” by the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and “Night,” the 1960 memoir by Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.