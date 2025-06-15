JUNIOR JAZZ 2025: A RESOUNDING SUCCESS

As the curtains come down on an amazing Jazz and Arts Season for St Lucia, the St Lucia Junior Jazz and Arts Festival 2025 organizers are declaring the event, held at Serenity Park on May 8th and 9th as a resounding success.

Mayor of Castries City Her Worship Geraldine Lendor Gabriel greets a patron

The Castries Constituency Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment; with producers of Junior Jazz, Dove Productions, presented the third annual event, with a number of schools and young adults participating, drawing large crowds of young people each day.

Over fifteen schools, both primary and secondary, participated in the festival, as well as close to twenty solo acts inclusive of the band Starseeds and Island Groove Collective, who backed up most of the solo acts.

Winners of the Junior Jazz Take The Stage Online Competition, also performed. This competition gives young people a chance to send in their one minute performance videos, which would be judged by a qualified panel and then be selected to perform at the festival. The winners Dre and Daisy, as well as Pantastic Muzic gave stellar performances.

Harmonies on Venus Band Members as they back up their lead vocalist Tatiana Clovis Freitas

There were a number of activities on the grounds of Serenity Park while the performances were going on – face painting, decorative umbrella competition spearheaded by Social Media Influencer Monalisa, a photo booth, as well as eats and drinks on sale.

The Ms Teen St Lucia Pageant Contestants also made an appearance, introducing themselves to the young people as they prepare for the upcoming pageant.

Sally Elwin; Tatiana Clovis Freitas and Patsy Cadet

Students had an opportunity to win a number of prizes and giveaways courtesy of the festival’s sponsors, as they were asked a series of questions by the events MC’s.

The event was proudly sponsored by 1st National Bank, Sandals Resorts, St Lucia Electricity Services Limited, Massy Stores, Massy Distributors, Blue Waters, Subway, Lumnat Distributors and Cadasse Bakery.

By all accounts, the St Lucia Junior Jazz and Arts Festival is a staple event where young people have a platform to display their talents within the buzzing jazz season. See you next year!