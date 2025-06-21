INSURANCE UMBRELLA BODY WARNS OF CHALLENGES IN ACQUIRING VEHICLES FROM OVERSEAS

The General Insurance Association of Barbados (GIAB) has been made aware of an ongoing confiscation process by The Barbados Police Service concerning vehicles allegedly stolen from outside of Barbados, particularly the United Kingdom.

We wish to inform the public that this is a criminal matter and does not fall under the scope of a standard motor insurance policy. Motor insurance policies typically cover losses related to accidents, fire, theft, and injury or death to third parties. Confiscation by authorities is not a covered peril under motor insurance policies.

The members of the GIAB recognise the distress and inconvenience this situation has caused and extend our concern to those affected. The Association is committed to working with the relevant authorities to help identify and close gaps related to vehicle history verification and importation processes.

The GIAB strongly encourages the public to exercise due diligence when purchasing used vehicles, especially those imported from overseas. Ensuring that vehicles have clear and verifiable ownership histories is critical.