Hope Foundation Expands Annual Seminar to Address Arthritis & Lupus Care

For the first time, arthritis will take centre stage alongside lupus at Hope Foundation’s annual patient-focused seminar, as the organisation responds to a growing national burden of auto-immune illnesses. Set for Sunday 29th June 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Radisson Aquatica Resort, the seminar, traditionally focused on newly diagnosed lupus patients, has broadened its scope to support individuals living with arthritis.

The event will deliver medical insights, practical tools, and resources at a time when specialist care remains scarce for many in Barbados with these conditions. It also offers a rare opportunity for patients to access expert guidance and connect with others facing similar health challenges.

Barbados continues to report one of the highest per capita lupus rates in the world, with at least 25 new cases diagnosed each year. While exact figures for arthritis are not available, the condition is believed to be widespread, affecting individuals across various age groups. With only one practicing rheumatologist on the island, access to specialist care remains a significant challenge. In response, the seminar, developed by the Hope Foundation, aims to help close the gap in care, education, and patient support.

Speakers and topics to be covered include Dr. Melissa Boyce, who will open the seminar with an overview of lupus and arthritis, setting the foundation for the day’s discussions. Mr. Andwele Walrond, a UWI MBBS student, will follow with a presentation on kidney disease, a common yet often-overlooked complication. Ms. Keri-Ann Best, a registered dietitian, will address the impact of nutrition on inflammation, disease progression, and symptom control. Dr. Harley Moseley III will present on pain management and rehabilitation strategies for those living with persistent discomfort, and Dr Shanika Russell will discuss skin involvement. Closing the speaker series, Dr. Tracy Archer will explore reproductive health in individuals affected by these conditions.

The seminar is designed to be interactive, with question-and-answer sessions following each presentation, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the presenters and fellow patients.

Hope Foundation President Shelley Weir underscored the importance of education and shared experience in disease management.

“Continuous education is crucial for patients, relatives, caregivers, policymakers, and healthcare practitioners to stay up to date on the latest care developments,” said Weir. “By sharing knowledge and experiences in forums like this, we empower our community, especially the patients, with the tools and support they need to improve their quality of life. This event is about giving patients back their sense of confidence and control.”

Weir added that the seminar is one of Hope Foundation’s flagship programmes and, together with initiatives like the Lupus Essentials Kit Project, aims to improve patient outcomes and help individuals live well with chronic illnesses. The kit, which contains a blood pressure monitor, urine test strips, and a thermometer, offers vital at-home support for monitoring symptoms and preventing complications. The initiative has also played a key role in establishing Barbados’ most comprehensive lupus patient register. The support of Massy’s Forces for Good initiative allows us to continue our mandate.

Admission to the seminar is free, but space is limited. Therefore, patients interested in attending the seminar are encouraged to contact Hope Foundation by email at hope@caribsurf.com, by phone at 437-8781, or by WhatsApp at 256-5065 to secure a space.