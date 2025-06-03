History made as Harris Paints Receives an International Award of Distinction

History was created recently when local Caribbean paint manufacturer, Harris Paints was awarded with the prestigious Master Painters Institute (MPI) 2025 Commitment Champion Award at the AMPP Annual Conference & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the first and only company outside of North America to receive this global honour, the award recognizes Harris Paints’ dedication to promoting global quality standards through the use of MPI systems, including rigorous product testing and continuing professional development training — hallmarks of excellence in the coatings industry.

MPI is the leading independent third-party organization in North America setting performance standards for commercially available paints and coatings.

Adopted by both U.S. and Canadian governments, MPI supports manufacturers, contractors, and asset owners to ensure long-term performance, reduce risk, and elevate application standards globally.

MPI is a part of AMPP, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance, a global community of professionals dedicated to materials protection through the advancement of corrosion control and protective coatings.

The award was accepted by Harris Paints’ representative, Marvin Fletcher, an MPI Accredited Coatings Technologist, who leads the Retail and Trade Sales teams for Harris’ subsidiary BH Paints and presented by Alan Thomas, CEO of AMPP, and Juan Caballero, AMPP Chair 2025.

Fletcher, who travelled from Jamaica to receive the tribute on behalf of the company, reflected that “For a Caribbean company, being recognized with an international award alongside global paint companies, it is indeed an honour, and a testament to the quality and performance of our products and our commitment to exceeding international performance benchmarks”.

Since entering the program last year, six Harris Paints products have earned listing on MPI’s coveted Approved Products List, and the company also invested in MPI’s educational program to continue to drive technical expertise and skills across its teams.