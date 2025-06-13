Haynesville Suspect now in Custody

Zachary Hollingsworth of Piton Road, Haynesville, St. James who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin, issued on Friday 23rd May 2025 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Wednesday 11th June, 2025 he came into police custody accompanied by an attorney-at-law and is currently assisting police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service