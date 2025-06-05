Graduates Given HR Support

Support is needed to ensure excellence! This point was made by Program Director and owner of Career Coach International Inc, Tisha Peters, during the recent 2025 InspireHR Mentorship Graduation, which was held recently at the Courtyard by Marriott.

Peters explained that the reality of the event was initially based on a concept, which was designed to bring a level of support to HR professionals.

She revealed that the programme was rooted in the belief that there was a need to provide support for those who would ultimately be the support system of real managed companies and businesses. “One year ago, this was just an idea—something tugging at my spirit. I knew there were aspiring HR professionals out there with drive, ambition, and potential—but they needed access, guidance, and real-world support. Really, they needed an opportunity. And I knew there were seasoned professionals who wanted to give back, but needed a meaningful platform to do so”, Peters added.

The Program Director stressed that the initiative was designed to ensure that the transition from training to execution was seamless. It was also an effort to showcase the importance of HR professionals. Two cohorts later, the programme continues to grow, and it is having an impact. “In 2023, we quietly launched what was then the Career Coach Mentorship program with the mission to bridge the gap between the classroom and opportunity in Human Resources. Our goal was simple: to provide practical experience, mentorship, and community to people entering or transitioning into the HR field—especially in our Caribbean context, where those opportunities can be limited. We started with about 22 mentees, some of whom went on to start their careers in HR and are still in those roles today. Some of them are here tonight giving back in their own way” she added.

The next step after the graduation was also highlighted by Peters – will be in the form of an alumni network. “So what’s next? Well, I decided to give the mentorship program a whole identity away from Career Coach. So tonight, I want to officially introduce you to InspireHR Mentorship Program. And that’s not all. We’re expanding. We’re launching an alumni network. We’ll be offering new workshops, deeper learning labs, and continuing to raise the standard for mentorship in HR. And we’ll keep creating spaces—to learn, to lead, and to grow” she added.

Delivering the feature address, Julie Turney while praising the programme, urged graduates to embrace their training and the concept of their journeys advancing into success.

“Today we recognize a powerful truth: You are not just graduates. You are the future of HR. And what a future it will be. The workplace is evolving faster than ever, and so too is the role of HR. No longer confined to administration or compliance, HR is now called to lead as a force for transformation and good” she added.

Turney urged those in attendance to approach transformation, not as daunting, but as part of the developmental process. “And yet, we cannot become transformational by chance. We must choose it. We must prepare for it. And we must support each other through it…So I’ll ask you: Are you ready to step up? Because stepping up means standing out. It means daring to ask hard questions, challenge outdated practices, and design systems where everyone has the chance to thrive” she advised

The InspireHR programme is a comprehensive mentorship initiative which is geared towards aspiring Human Resources professionals – who possessed little to no experience at the commencement.

The HR mentorship programme encompasses 14 weeks and is designed to equip HR professionals with the skills, knowledge and confidence to start successful Human Resources careers.

“The training includes recruitment, onboarding, compensation and benefits, labour management and employee engagement as well as interactive sessions, real-world simulations and use of a Human Resource Information System (HRIS), with career development support designed to empower participants with a solid foundation for their future roles.

The programme was supported by some members of Corporate Barbados including the Small Business Association, Underwood Talent Development and HR@Heart Consulting who provided assistance for the programme.