Flow ignites with vibrant brand refresh

The hills of St. John pulsed with the heartbeat of Barbados on Saturday night as Flow unveiled its bold new brand campaign, Let Your Riddim Flow, during a high-energy celebration at We Gatherin’.

Against a backdrop of infectious music, dancing, and vibrant community spirit, the leading telecoms provider in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) brought together scores of Barbadians in a display of cultural pride and corporate transformation.

There was Sip and Paint in the Zone.

Throughout the day, there was a hive of activity in the Flow Riddim Zone. Then the night was marked by a carnival-style parade featuring stilt walkers, moko jumbies, costumed dancers, and Flow’s signature blue characters, who lit up the of Pool Woods venue with flair and fun.

The event served as the public launch of Flow’s brand refresh, tied to the evolution of its parent company from C&W Communications to Liberty Caribbean — a name that signals greater regional pride and investment in technology and customer experience. But as Flow’s Vice President Desron Bynoe made clear, this transformation is about more than a name.

“We’ve turned a bold new page,” Bynoe declared to the lively crowd, “and we’re doing it with a rhythm that’s uniquely Caribbean. This campaign isn’t about products or plans. It’s about people and pride.

“It’s about connecting our culture to our technology in a way that feels real, feels local, and feels “Bajan to de bone”.It’s a cultural connection. Flow Barbados is still the brand you know and trust — but now, with more colour, more energy, and a louder beat. We’re inviting you to Let Your Riddim Flow.”

The Flow Riddim Zone was a hive of activity.

With a renewed focus on local communities, Flow has already rolled out a suite of initiatives that go beyond connectivity — from its Experience Uplift campaign, which takes customer service into the heart of neighbourhoods, to Technician Pathways, a training and development programme empowering the company’s nearly 100 technicians. Flow has also expanded its support of digital inclusion through JUMP, helping students and families bridge the digital divide.

The festive launch perfectly aligned with We Gatherin’ 2025, the government-led, year-long initiative aimed at reconnecting Barbadians across the island and the diaspora. As a major sponsor of the national celebration, Flow’s $120,000 partnership with the Division of Culture underscores its commitment to not only connecting people digitally, but culturally and emotionally.

The rhythm section was a part of the Flow parade.

“At Flow, we believe in celebrating where we come from while building where we’re going. Whether you’re a DJ in Bridgetown, a fisherman in Skeete’s Bay, or a student dreaming big in Gall Hill — your rhythm matters. Flow is not just your telecom provider; we are your rhythm partner,” said Bynoe.

The main stage came alive when the parade joined Bynoe on stage as new Flow jingle was debuted.

As the campaign rolls out across media, events, and customer touchpoints in the coming weeks, Flow Barbados is moving to a new beat — one that is proudly Caribbean, undeniably Bajan, and ready to connect the future.