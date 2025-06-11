Duo denies multiple Car Theft Allegations: ‘Not Guilty,’ says them…

Adam Brendon Kellman, 21 years of Stuart Lodge, Tweedside Road, St. Michael, Devere Adrian Junior Bridgeman, 21 years of Glendairy Gap, Station Hill, St. Michael and Xavier Xalico Joseph, 18 years of Hall Road, St. Michael appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday, 10th June 2025.

Kellman and Bridgeman have been remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday 17th June 2025 to reappear in the District ‘D’/’B’ & ‘C’ Courts after handing in Not Guilty as their plea…

Joseph was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 Bds, with one (1) surety and is scheduled to reappear Tuesday 8th July 2025.

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service