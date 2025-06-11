Breaking News

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

  • Morris Gap resident is most recent Wanted

  • Repeat Offender from Westbury Rd sought by Police

  • Chalky Mount guy on bail for over $18,000.00 worth of weed

  • Frontline Trading’s Project IMMPACT ambassador selected a lucky Bedroom Makeover winner

Police Handcuffs 1

Duo denies multiple Car Theft Allegations: ‘Not Guilty,’ says them…

DevilsAdvocate

,

Duo denies multiple Car Theft Allegations: ‘Not Guilty,’ says them…

DevilsAdvocate

,
Police Handcuffs 1

Adam Brendon Kellman, 21 years of Stuart Lodge, Tweedside Road, St. Michael, Devere Adrian Junior Bridgeman, 21 years of Glendairy Gap, Station Hill, St. Michael and Xavier Xalico Joseph, 18 years of Hall Road, St. Michael appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Tuesday, 10th June 2025.

Kellman and Bridgeman have been remanded into custody to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Tuesday 17th June 2025 to reappear in the District ‘D’/’B’ & ‘C’ Courts after handing in Not Guilty as their plea…

Joseph was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 Bds, with one (1) surety and is scheduled to reappear Tuesday 8th July 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 215
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1