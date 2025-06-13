DUDE FROM MY LORD’S HILL ON BRIEF REMAND FOR A GUN & AMMO: MAKE IT LONG HAUL TO DETER FURTHER POTENTIAL WANNA-BE MURDERERS

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Emergency Response Team-Bridgetown (ERT) and the Tactical Response Unit (TRU) has arrested and formally charged Anderson O’Neal Sandiford, 47 years of Mayers Road, My Lords Hill, St. Michael for the following offences which occurred on Monday 9th June 2025 at the Ivy, St. Michael:

Possession of firearm.

Possession of three (3) rounds of ammunition.

Sandiford appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Wednesday, 11th June 2025. He was not required to plea and was remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) until Wednesday, 9th July 2025. Given there are 23 homicides for the year so far, anyone caught with pistols and bullets, and it’s proven they had them for mischief or worse? Lock them up for a minimum of FIVE years and let them mull over the folly of their ways

Ryan Brathwaite: Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service