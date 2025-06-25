Breaking News

  • Hope Foundation Expands Annual Seminar to Address Arthritis & Lupus Care

  • INSURANCE UMBRELLA BODY WARNS OF CHALLENGES IN ACQUIRING VEHICLES FROM OVERSEAS

  • Mother & Daughter on Cocaine charges granted Bail, minus Travel Documents

  • “A Five-Star Experience at C’est La Vie” By Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • CH. CH. MOTHER & DAUGHTER HELD FOR $750,000 OF COCAINE

  • PRMR Inc. Wins Prestigious IABC Gold Quill Award for Excellence in Publications

Dexter: Resurrection – Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Bajan Reporter

,

Dexter: Resurrection – Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman (Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Bajan Reporter

,

DEXTER: RESURRECTION, a continuation of DEXTER®: NEW BLOOD, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined—and that the only way out is together.

Post Views: 239
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1