COURTESY GARAGE INTRODUCES HYUNDAI GREEN MOBILITY FLEET

As Barbados moves towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG,) members and friends of BIBA, the Association for Global Business, recently had a first-hand look at the new Hyundai electric and hybrid vehicles as Courtesy Garage unveiled its Green Mobility Fleet.

Meet the Hyundai Sales Team – from left Derek Harris, Lisa Boyce, Mechelle Clarke and Manager Ryan Morris.

The new 2025 Santa Fe and Tucson models were unveiled by officials of Courtesy and BIBA – President, Marlon Yarde and Executive Director, Carmel Haynes; along with Allan Bayne, CEO of the Automotive Division of the Goddard Group and Andrez Greene, General Manager of Courtesy Garage, while the Ioniq 5 and Kona electric and hybrid vehicles were on display on arrival at the Mahogany Ridge event.

Head of Advertising the Nation Group – Paulette Jones (left) in discussion with General Manager Andrez Greene

In welcoming guests to the event, General Manager Andrez Greene, stated that the launch marked the 103-year-old company’s move into a new sustainable chapter that aligned with the island’s visions of becoming a clean and resilient energy economy, that will support the National Energy Policy. He also explained that the Courtesy service team had undergone extensive training in EV Technology to ensure that clients were supported throughout their experience.

“Our skilled technicians are trained to work on these advanced hybrid systems, ensuring your Hyundai receives the expert care it deserves. From routine maintenance to any potential repairs covered under the vehicle or high-voltage component warranties, we have the tools, technology, and expertise to keep your vehicle running smoothly and efficiently for years to come” stated Scott Bentham, the Service Manager at Courtesy Garage as he reinforced the words of General Manager Greene.

Just before Hyundai Sales Manager Ryan Morris unveiled the new vehicles, he introduced the Sales Team of Lisa Boyce, Mechelle Clarke & Derek Harris to the audience and spoke about the Hyundai commitment to sustainable new energy and the company’s strategy for electrification.

Guests at the event carefully examine the just unveiled Tucson Hybrid vehicle

He explained that as the 3rd largest car manufacturer in the world, Hyundai still intended to grow, aiming to sell 2 million EV’s per year globally by 2030. He stated that they intend to offer a full lineup of 21 EV Models by 2030 ranging from affordable to luxury and high-performance vehicles.

“This is a demonstration of what’s possible when the private sector aligns with the national development goals; and BIBA is proud to stand with Courtesy’s green initiative which reminds us of the power of partnerships in advancing sustainability” stated President of BIBA Marlon Yarde, as he welcomed all to the event. He urged the guests to make more conscious choices generally, ‘as we look to a low carbon future and we journey to a more resilient Barbados.’

In explaining the various conveniences which Courtesy had put in place for clients, Andrez Greene stated that with every EV purchase, Courtesy will provide a free home charger installation, “because charging should be easy, accessible and on your terms” he added.