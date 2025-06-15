Chief of War – Jason Momoa

“Chief of War“ follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century. Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Jason Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka,Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Post Views: 107