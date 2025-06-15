Chief of War – Jason Momoa

Breaking News

  • DUDE FROM MY LORD’S HILL ON BRIEF REMAND FOR A GUN & AMMO: MAKE IT LONG HAUL TO DETER FURTHER POTENTIAL WANNA-BE MURDERERS

  • Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

  • Westbury Rd man held for 5-bag of Weed, instead of decriminalising and taxing it

  • Barbadian LGBTQ community is making a greater effort to share their experiences

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai’i at the turn of the 18th century. Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast, led by Jason Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka,Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes.

