CH. CH. MOTHER & DAUGHTER HELD FOR $750,000 OF COCAINE

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Tactical Response Unit (TRU) has arrested and formally charged Beverley Cassandra Smith, 63 years and Ruthley Ayodele Williams, 27 years both of Lot 474, #6 Crystal Crescent, Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church for the following offences which occurred on Thursday 12th June, 2025 at the above address:

Beverley Cassandra Smith, from Lot 474, #6 Crystal Crescent, Kingsland Terrace
  • Possession of cocaine.
  • Trafficking in cocaine.
  • Intent to supply cocaine.
They are accused of having in their possession 15.35 kilograms with a street value of seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($750,000.00) Barbados currency.
Smith and Williams are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Deidre McKenna in the Oistins Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 18th June 2025.

  • Ryan Brathwaite – Inspector (Ag)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service

