Breaking News

  • DUDE FROM MY LORD’S HILL ON BRIEF REMAND FOR A GUN & AMMO: MAKE IT LONG HAUL TO DETER FURTHER POTENTIAL WANNA-BE MURDERERS

  • Tweedside Rd man held for illegal weapon and in remand

  • Westbury Rd man held for 5-bag of Weed, instead of decriminalising and taxing it

  • Barbadian LGBTQ community is making a greater effort to share their experiences

  • The Cable Expands to Nevis in Landmark Telecoms Partnership with the NIA

  • If you’ve seen “Li-Gay” from Thornbury Hill, tell him CID sends their regards

CAUGHT STEALING: Matt Smith & Austin Butler

Bajan Reporter

,

CAUGHT STEALING: Matt Smith & Austin Butler

Bajan Reporter

,

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Caught Stealing is directed by Academy Award® nominee Darren Aronofsky, screenplay by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name. The film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Carol Kane.

Post Views: 230
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1