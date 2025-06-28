CARICOM Secretary-General receives courtesy visit from Guyana’s candidate for head of IICA

The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. Carla Barnett, on Tuesday 10 June, received a courtesy visit from Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, who has announced his candidacy for the position of Director-General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The Government of Guyana has presented Dr Ibrahim’s candidacy, describing him as “uniquely qualified”. Dr Ibrahim’s international career spans more than 35 years as an academic and as a professional, implementing technical cooperation programmes. He has extensive knowledge of Latin America and the Caribbean region and has served at the highest levels of leadership in regional organisations with responsibility for agriculture and the environment.

The election to fill the position of Director-General of IICA is scheduled to be held during the Twenty-third (23rd) Regular Meeting of the Inter-American Board of Agriculture (IABA) on 4 November 2025, in Brasilia, Brazil.